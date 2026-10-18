Mayawati endorses Akash Anand’s return to campaign, says he puts ‘party above family’

After a series of early challenges in his political career, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national convener Akash Anand is preparing to launch an election campaign. He will begin addressing rallies in the election-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand starting this month.

Akash will address a public meeting in Bulandshahr on October 28, Saharanpur on November 2, Ayodhya on November 20, Agra on November 22, and Kanpur on November 29. Anand will also announce BSP candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in these public meetings. He will address the BSP seminar in Punjab on Constitution Day, November 26.

He will be the chief guest at the seminar and public meeting that the party is organising in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand on December 6, on the death anniversary of B R Ambedkar.

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“Seeing the role youths are playing in national politics by leading movements in the streets of Delhi, the BSP cannot afford to sit relaxed. We are seeing the party’s move to allow Akash to address rallies and programmes as chief guest in the coming days as a step that the party wants to demonstrate that it has youth leadership too,” said a BSP leader.

Mayawati appreciates Akash’s ‘maturity’

BSP president Mayawati on Sunday appealed to party members to make Anand’s upcoming public programmes successful by contributing “tann, mann aur dhan (all resources)”.

In a Hindi post on X, Mayawati said Akash demonstrated maturity by prioritising party work over family and relatives and working hard to execute his responsibilities as national convener after his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, retired from politics.

Mayawati in the post also said that Akash worked with complete dedication for the party and movement, proved that for whatever unpleasant incidents occurred in the recent past, he was less responsible and his relative Ashok Siddharth was more responsible; that is why (Ashok) he was advised to leave the party and also take retirement from politics.

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Mayawati clarified that Ashok Siddharth will not be taken back into the party again under any circumstances.

Mayawati’s other nephew, Ishan, who was earlier appointed national convener but Akash replaced him earlier this month, will assist as an active worker in the BSP central office in Delhi, especially on work related to the party’s elections and other paperwork.

Mayawati in September removed nephew Akash from the BSP’s national convener post, saying he needs to be “more mature” for significant responsibilities. But she reinstated him earlier this month after he apologised to Mayawati in a social media post on October 2, calling her “Bua Maa” and seeking a second chance to serve the party.

All eyes on speeches

“As Akash is set to restart public meetings, all eyes will be on the content of his speeches. We are sure that Behan ji would be keeping watch on his organisational and public activities. The BSP cannot afford any fresh tussle at the top level when Assembly polls are a few months away,” said a senior BSP leader.

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Akash launched the BSP’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, in May 2024, after being booked for allegedly promoting enmity during a public rally in Sitapur ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Mayawati had removed him from the party post, withdrew her earlier declaration naming him as political heir and barred him from campaigning.

In August this year, as part of his relaunch in the BSP, Akash addressed meetings of party workers in Hathras on August 10 and in Jewar on August 25, and announced party candidates for the two assembly seats for the 2027 UP polls. Sources said the BSP had planned public meetings by Akash across the state in October-November, with an eye on the polls, but cancelled these programmes after he was removed from party positions in September.