Brought From Agra: Teen held for ‘sending threatening message’ to Adityanath

After the message was received, a case was filed on various charges, including criminal intimidation, at the Sushant Golf City police station here. (Representational)

Lucknow Police on Monday held a 15-year-old boy in Agra for allegedly sending a threatening message to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

The message was sent to the WhatsApp number of the 112 emergency service of UP Police on Saturday. In it, the boy threatened to blow up the CM, said Gosaiganj Assistant Commissioner of Police Archana Singh. It was not clear why he threatened Adityanath, she added.

After the message was received, a case was filed on various charges, including criminal intimidation, at the Sushant Golf City police station here. During the investigation, the police traced the message to the teenager in Agra with the help of its surveillance and cyber teams.

“The boy was brought from Agra to Lucknow and later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to a juvenile home,” said Station House Officer Sachin Kumar Singh.

Police claimed to have recovered the cell phone and SIM card used to send the message. The police took the help of a forensic team to retrieve the communication since it was deleted.

