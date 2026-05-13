After brother Prateek Yadav’s death, Akhilesh hints at financial stress

Hours after Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, died in Lucknow, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hinted at possible financial and business-related stress.
Coming out of the post-mortem house at King George’s Medical University in Lucknow, Akhilesh spoke of his half-brother and said, “Aaj humare beech nahi hai bahut dukh hai. Ek bahut acha ladka, jo apne mehnat se kuch karna chahta tha, bahut dukhad hai… (It is very sad that he is no longer among us. He was a very good person who wanted to achieve something through his own hard work).”
Prateek died early Wednesday morning under mysterious circumstances. He was 38. The exact cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed, with postmortem examination underway.
Recalling his last meeting with Prateek around two months ago, Akhilesh said, “I had told him to take care of his health and expand his business.”
The SP chief also spoke about the emotional impact that financial and business setbacks can have on a person, sparking speculation. “Kabhi kabhi financial, karobar mein jo nuksan hota hai, usase kayi bar log dukhi ho jate hain (Sometimes, financial and business losses leave people deeply distressed).”
He further added, “We will pursue whatever legal course is necessary.”
Prateek is survived by his wife Aparna Yadav, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission vice-chairperson, and their two daughters.
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In November last year, Prateek had reportedly been hospitalised, though details regarding his medical condition were never made public.
His death comes nearly four years after the demise of his mother, Sadhana Gupta, in 2022.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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