After brother Prateek Yadav’s death, Akhilesh hints at financial stress

Recalling his last meeting with Prateek around two months ago, Akhilesh said, “I had told him to take care of his health and expand his business.” (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Hours after Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, died in Lucknow, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hinted at possible financial and business-related stress.

Coming out of the post-mortem house at King George’s Medical University in Lucknow, Akhilesh spoke of his half-brother and said, “Aaj humare beech nahi hai bahut dukh hai. Ek bahut acha ladka, jo apne mehnat se kuch karna chahta tha, bahut dukhad hai… (It is very sad that he is no longer among us. He was a very good person who wanted to achieve something through his own hard work).”