Lakhimpur Kheri: Brother hacks 15-year-old girl to death after spotting her with man

A 15-year-old girl was killed and a 20-year-old man was injured when they were spotted by her brother at a village in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Tuesday evening.

The brother, also 20 years old, was arrested.

The girl’s family did not approve of the relationship because the youth was from a different community, said the station house officer (SHO) of a police station where the murder case was lodged.

The injured man was undergoing treatment and was reported out of danger.

The names of the victims and accused have been withheld to protect their identity.”

“Around 6 pm, the girl and the man were seen together by her brother in a sugarcane field. Furious, the brother argued with the man and attacked him on the head with the hilt of a sharp-edged weapon. The youth was seriously injured, but he managed to escape to the police station,” said a circle officer.

In the melee, the girl ran towards her house and was chased by her brother, who repeatedly attacked her with the same weapon there, said the officer.

“When we reached the house, the body was covered in blood. She had several deep cut marks all over her body. It was found that her sister-in-law was in the house during the attack, but she could not help,” said the officer.

Though the above quoted SHO ruled out any tension in the village, a police force was deployed to maintain law and order there.