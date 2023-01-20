Bronze statue of Lakshman near Lucknow airport soon

A large bronze statue of Lakshman, the younger brother of Lord Ram, the protagonist of Sanskrit epic Ramayan, will be installed outside the Lucknow international airport soon, officials in the Uttar Pradesh government said on Thursday.

Though the government’s plan is to come up with the statue before the city hosts two major events next month — Global Investors Summit (February 10 to 12) and G20 (February 12 onwards) — the date of the installation has not been finalised yet.

Being designed by the Statue of Unity fame sculptor Ram Sutar, the bronze statue with a pedestal would be installed at a roundabout just outside the airport with a park in its surroundings.

“While driving out of the airport, people will get a glimpse of a huge statue of Lakshmanji. They will come to know as how Lucknow derived its name from the Hindu epic’s character,” said Principal Secretary (Urban Development Department) Amrit Abhijat.

In the past, many BJP leaders have referred to Lucknow as “Lakshmanpuri” —the abode of Lakshman.

“All the work done on digital empowerment in the state should be displayed before the guests. They should also know about the work on digital transfers of funds under the Kisan Pension Yojana, Mine Mitra, cultural tourism (Kumbh, Ram Mandir) and Covid Control Center. Efforts are being made to showcase the vibrant culture of Uttar Pradesh,” Abhijat further said.

State Urban Development Minister AK Sharma said that keeping in view the two crucial events, officials have been directed to decorate the state capital and highlight its culture and heritage.

Eleven G20 meetings are being planned in four cities of Uttar Pradesh — Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra and Greater Noida, he added. “Ane wala mahina bahut hi mehatvapurn hai (the next month is very crucial for us). With this, the state will move towards global benchmarking,” he said.

Apart from decorating the city, officials have also been asked to encourage foreign visitors to visit neighbouring districts, the minister said.

“The guests to these events would be greeted with local products when they will come out of the Lucknow airport. We are going to welcome guests from all over the world by keeping our cities clean and beautiful. The government has also started the UP G-City campaign, an initiative for developing the state’s cities into global ones,” he said.

Also, a walkathon-marathon will be organised in each district on January 21 to create awareness.

“The rich historical and cultural legacy of Uttar Pradesh should be compiled and presented on the G20 platform,” an official said.