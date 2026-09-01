‘Broad gauge, electrified’: Yogi, Vaishnaw inaugurate upgraded Nepalganj Road-Bahraich rail section

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the Nepalganj Road-Nanpara-Bahraich rail section and train services, at Nepalganj Road railway station, in Bahraich, on Monday. PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday inaugurated the broad-gauge upgradation and electrification of the Nepalganj Road-Nanpara-Bahraich rail section.

The 56.15-km-long section has been converted to broad gauge and electrified at a cost of nearly Rs 730 crore.

Adityanath said the inauguration of the section and launch of four new train services marked the realisation of a decades-old dream for the people of the region. He said the new rail connectivity would strengthen links between Bahraich, Rupaidiha and Nepalganj and provide convenience to people on both sides of the border.

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Four existing train services were also extended up to Nepalganj Road. The programme began with a tribute to the victims of the recent floods in Nepal, with all those attending the programme observing two minutes of silence.