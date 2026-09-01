‘Broad gauge, electrified’: Yogi, Vaishnaw inaugurate upgraded Nepalganj Road-Bahraich rail section

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday inaugurated the broad-gauge upgradation and electrification of the Nepalganj Road-Nanpara-Bahraich rail section.
The 56.15-km-long section has been converted to broad gauge and electrified at a cost of nearly Rs 730 crore.
Adityanath said the inauguration of the section and launch of four new train services marked the realisation of a decades-old dream for the people of the region. He said the new rail connectivity would strengthen links between Bahraich, Rupaidiha and Nepalganj and provide convenience to people on both sides of the border.
Four existing train services were also extended up to Nepalganj Road. The programme began with a tribute to the victims of the recent floods in Nepal, with all those attending the programme observing two minutes of silence.
The Nepalganj Road-Nanpara-Bahraich metre-gauge rail section was originally constructed in 1886. The section will provide improved connectivity to Bahraich, Risiya, Matera, Nanpara, Babaganj and Nepalganj Road stations, the government said.
Vaishnaw, who joined the programme virtually, said the conversion of the Nepalganj Road-Nanpara-Bahraich section is now connected to the wider railway network across the country.
The Railway Ministry has approved the extension of 14213/14214 Varanasi–Bahraich Express, 15132/15131 Varanasi City–Gorakhpur Express and 75109/75110 and 75111/75112 Gonda–Bahraich train services up to Nepalganj Road, an official press statement said.
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