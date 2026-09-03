Bring in tech, cut human role: Ram Temple Trust explores new counting process for donations

. According to the accounts, the Ram Temple had an income of Rs 237 crore and expenditure totalling Rs 99 crore during the 2025-26 financial year. It incurred a further expenditure of Rs 425 crore on construction and other works. As on March 31, 2026, the Trust had Rs 1,882 crore in total available funds. (File)

As the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust undergoes a major administrative shake-up following the alleged theft of donations at the temple in Ayodhya, it is planning to reduce human intervention and instead use technology to make the counting process more efficient.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the Trust members discussed proposals from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and two banks to explore “a technology-based system to count cash offerings” at the Ram Temple.

“The proposals submitted by the IIT and the two banks will be examined by the Trust, following which a decision will be taken on taking it forward,” an official of the Trust said, adding that other financial matters were also discussed at the meeting.