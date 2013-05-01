Briefly State

PPS officer suspended for polygamy

Lucknow: A Provincial Police officer (PPS) has been suspended by the government on charges of polygamy. Kalyan Singh,posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police in CBCID department was suspended after in an inquiry found him guilty of polygamy,Secretary,Home,RN Upadhyay told reporters. One Sandhya Singh had complained against Singh following which an inquiry was held. It was found that he was allegedly married to three women.

BBAU to start MBA courses next session

Lucknow: From the next academic session,Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU),a central university,will start MBA courses. Thirty seats will be available each for MBA in Marketing,Human Resource,Tourism,Media Business and Executive Management (an evening,part time programme). The fees will be Rs 1.5 lakh per semester. The MBA courses are among about 40 courses,which were approved by the BBAU academic council in a meeting on Tuesday,chaired by Vice-Chancellor R C Sobti. The council also approved introduction of BTech in Civil,Mechanical,Electrical,Electronics,Biotechnology and Biosciences branches – under a new school of Engineering and Technology.

Man shot dead over monetary dispute

Budaun: A 30-year-old man was shot dead on Tuesday allegedly by his brothers-in-law in Bilsi area,police said. Saleem was shot dead by his brothers-in-law Israr,Saleem and Bachu in the Sahabganj locality when he demanded that they return a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh which he had given them,ASP O P Yadav said. Saleems widow Afsana has lodged an FIR against her brothers,Yadav added.

