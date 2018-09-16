BRD former principal lodges FIR for burglary at home

Over 70 children had died in the hospital in August last year. Rajiv Kumar Mishra, the complainant, was arrested in connection with the incident and is out on bail. Over 70 children had died in the hospital in August last year. Rajiv Kumar Mishra, the complainant, was arrested in connection with the incident and is out on bail.

Former Gorakhpur BRD Medical College principal lodged an FIR on Friday alleging that his campus residence was robbed and that several documents relating the deaths of children last year were missing.

Over 70 children had died in the hospital in August last year. Rajiv Kumar Mishra, the complainant, was arrested in connection with the incident and is out on bail. Senior police officers said that the “stolen” documents were photocopies of original documents, and that their loss will have no bearing on the the investigation in the case.

According to the FIR registered at the Gulariha police station, the robbery took place sometime in between September 4 and September 13, when no one was at the house. “I was out of station from September 4 for consultation over some health related problems. I was in Lucknow when on Thursday around 6 pm my maid informed me that the lock of the main gate was broken. I informed the police and left for Gorakhpur. When I came to my house, I found that the main door and the door to my bedroom open and everything scattered on the floor,” Mishra said in the FIR. “The things missing include regulator of my Rado watch, some jwellery, around Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh in cash and documents related to the oxygen supply, which I received from the government during the case.”

When contacted, Mishra’s son Purak said that they are yet to match all the documents, however it appeared that the missing documents include those related to oxygen budget, payment, reminder letter and various enquiry report.

“These were the documents which we had asked from the government and were in our favour. We have attached the copies of all these documents in the bail application submitted at the court. Though it is not impossible to get the copies of these documents once again, it would definitely take some time,” Purak said. Gorakhpur SP (north) Rohit Singh Sajhwan said, “I spoke to Mishra and he confirmed that the documents missing were not originals. As Mishra is himself an accused in the oxygen supply case, it is obvious that the originals won’t be with him. He just had photocopies for his own reference. It won’t affect the investigation of the oxygen supply case.”

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App