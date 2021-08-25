BrahMos missile production centre to be set up in UP: Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said the “next generation state of the art” BrahMos missiles will be manufactured in the state with the BrahMos Aerospace company planning to set up a plant in the Defence Industrial Corridor.

A government spokesperson said that BrahMos Aerospace’s CEO and MD Sudhir Kumar Misra in a letter to UPEIDA CEO and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi sought 200 acres of land for the project in the Defence Corridor for setting up its BrahMos missile plant. “The delegation also met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Tuesday… This is a major development that could turn out to be a trendsetter uplifting the state both economically and socially,” the spokesperson said.

“About 500 engineers and technical people will get direct employment in the BrahMos production centre, which will be built by investing Rs 300 crore on the land to be allotted at Lucknow node. About 5,000 people will get indirect employment and 10,000 people will get work through the production centre,” the spokesperson said.

“The work of setting up the BrahMos production centre is likely to start soon. Research and development work will also be done in these centres. More than 100 BrahMos missiles are planned to be built in the next three years. Due to the BrahMos production centre, many other well-known companies working in the defence sector in the UP Defence Corridor will come to the state,” a statement issued by the government said.

BrahMos missile has been designed, developed and produced by BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture of DRDO of the Government of India and NPOM, the Government of Russia.