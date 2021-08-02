Brahmins too facing atrocities under BJP rule, on same footing as Dalits: BSP leader

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) general secretary Satish Chandra Misra continued the party’s Brahmin outreach in Agra and Firozabad districts on Sunday, claiming that under the BJP government Brahmins too had faced atrocities like the marginalised and “were put on the same footing as Dalits”.

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that “Brahmins are being killed in the state by policemen after they ask them their name”. Referring to the murder of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari in Lucknow in 2018, Misra said, “When they came to power in Lucknow, a well-educated IT engineer who worked for Apple, he was going home in his car. They stopped him and asked him his name. He answered that it is Tiwari. They asked him to lower the window of the car and the policeman shot him dead.”

In an indirect attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BSP leader said, “The person who is sitting in Lucknow does not want to hear the name of Brahmins. But when they need votes, they come among the Brahmin community and say we need your votes.”

Talking about the BSP’s Brahmin outreach, the MP said, “Today is the eighth day of this programme, and in just this time, even the party which is in power at the Centre, they have started calculations once again.”

The BSP leader also spoke of Khushi Dubey, the wife of gangster Vikas Dubey’s nephew Amar Dubey. Both Amar and Dubey were killed in police shootouts days after they allegedly gunned down eight policemen and injured six in an ambush in Kanpur’s Bikru village on July 3. Last week, the BSP announced it would provide legal aid to the teenager.

“This government has not even spared women and children. A girl who is 16, she belongs to a poor family and her father got her married. On June 29-30 she got married. Days later, she was picked up when her mehendi was also still there. Why was she picked up? Because there was that ‘kaand’ [incident]. They took her to some unidentified place for seven days. So, she can’t tell where she was kept and how she was treated, they decided to keep her in jail. She was kept in jail for three months, and then she was transferred to a remand room in Barabanki.”

In his speech in Agra, Misra hit out at the BJP government saying, “Four-and-a-half years ago, they had announced how they would run the state. In Pratapgarh, five Brahmin youths were killed and not just that, their huts were burnt. The minister had then given himself a pat on the back and said that these people should have died as they were criminals.”

After the Bikru ambush, several people were arrested and sent to jail even though they were not involved, he added. “The government said that see what our intentions are. They said that if you find anyone from the Brahmin community who is influential, then don’t let the chance go and arrest them. Add their name to the unidentified in the FIR, kill them or send them to jail without any chargesheet or anything, and let them rot in jail for 20 years. Those who had no connection were also picked up because they were powerful Brahmins.”

Misra will address public rallies in Kasganj and Etah on Monday. In preparation for the 2022 state polls, the party will cover almost all districts in the coming days as part of the outreach initiative.