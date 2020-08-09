Boy kidnapped from Moradabad rescued from Ghaziabad bus stand

During investigation, police found that the accused were regularly changing their and the boy’s location. They also learnt that the boy’s father had a property dispute with his brother-in-law. (Representational) During investigation, police found that the accused were regularly changing their and the boy’s location. They also learnt that the boy’s father had a property dispute with his brother-in-law. (Representational)

A day after a five-year-old boy was kidnapped from outside his house with abductors demanding a ransom of Rs 30 lakh for his release, Moradabad police on Saturday rescued him from the Kaushambi bus stand in Ghaziabad. They claimed the accused left the boy at the bus stand following pressure from them. No one has been arrested so far.

“The victim’s family suspect the role of one of their relatives in the kidnapping… Police are still trying to trace the accused involved in the kidnapping,” said Moradabad SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary, adding that a note mentioning the boy’s home address was found from his pocket.

During investigation, police found that the accused were regularly changing their and the boy’s location. They also learnt that the boy’s father had a property dispute with his brother-in-law.

“We are looking into the allegation,” added Chaudhary.

The kidnapping came to light on Friday afternoon when one Gaurav Kumar called up police and informed them about his son’s abduction and the ransom demand.

A police team rushed to Gaurav’s house at Line Par area under Majhola police station in Moradabad. Gaurav, who works in a private finance company as a collection agent, told police that his son Dhruv was playing outside his house, and when he did not return, they started looking for him. Around an hour later, he got a call asking him to arrange Rs 30 lakh for the release of Dhruv. The caller also threatened to kill the boy if the family informed police. After two hours, the family informed police and got an FIR registered.

This is the fifth kidnapping in Uttar Pradesh for ransom in the past one month.

July 28: Kanpur Dehat police arrested a youth and booked him for the murder and kidnapping of his friend Brijesh Kumar. The body was recovered from a well, 10 days after the kidnapping. A ransom of Rs 20 lakh was demanded for his release.

July 27: Gorakhpur police arrested five persons and recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from outside his house in Piparaicharea area. The abductors allegedly asked for Rs 1 crore from the boy’s father Mahajan Gupta, who runs a paan shop.

July 25: Gonda police rescued an eight-year-old boy and arrested five people, including a woman, in connection with the case. The kidnappers allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore.

July 22: Kanpur police arrested five persons, including a woman, for allegedly kidnapping 26-year-old youth Sanjit Singh Yadav and dumping his body in a river. The youth was missing for a month. The accused allegedly wanted a ransom of Rs 30 lakh. Police are yet to recover the body.

