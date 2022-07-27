scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Boy dies, kin allege assault by teachers

Police said that they were waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain whether the boy succumbed to his injuries or his death was natural.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 27, 2022 4:10:16 am
A senior police officer said it is suspected that the boy had some health issue that could have caused his death.

A 15-year-old boy succumbed to injuries he sustained after being allegedly assaulted by three teachers at a private school over the allegation of stealing a watch, alleged his family members.

Police said the boy died at a Kanpur hospital and the body was sent for post-mortem. Police said that they were waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain whether the boy succumbed to his injuries or his death was natural. “We are awaiting the post-mortem report. Meanwhile, we are also conducting a probe into the allegations levelled by his family members. If the allegations are found to be true and if the cause of his death is found to be due to the injuries, then we will register an FIR and take further action,” said Kannauj Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh.

According to the complaint lodged by the boy’s father, who lives under the Chhibaramau police station area in the district, his son had gone to a private school on Saturday morning for admission when he was accused of stealing a watch by a teacher. “The teacher and two of his colleagues assaulted the boy badly and he suffered internal injuries. He was admitted to a hospital in Chhibramau on Saturday evening. Later, he was referred to Kanpur. I took him to Murari hospital in Kanpur where he died during the treatment at 8 pm on Monday,” the father stated in his complaint lodged on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said it is suspected that the boy had some health issue that could have caused his death. “However, all these things are being probed. We will also be looking into the allegations levelled by the family. We will be questioning people at the school and in the boy’s neighbourhood, too,” said the officer.

