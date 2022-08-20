Booked in ‘molestation’ case, Aligarh railway station superintendent denies charge

THE STATION superintendent of Aligarh Railway station was booked by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old woman at his office on July 28.

The woman lodged a complaint with the GRP on July 29 but the FIR was allegedly not registered. She then uploaded her grievance on the UP Chief Minister’s online portal and also informed the higher authorities of the Indian Railways on August 16.

An FIR was registered on August 17, around 19 days after the alleged incident, sources said.

In the FIR, the woman claimed that the Station Superintendent, D K Gautam, phoned and asked her to come to his office around 4 pm on July 28 .“I reached his office and he started talking to me in obscene language and also grabbed my hand. I somehow freed myself and ran out of the office, raising an alarm,” she claimed.

“The charges against me are baseless. I had earlier registered complaints with higher authorities regarding the conduct of the woman, following which she has cooked up such a story,” claimed Gautam.