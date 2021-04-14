Booked in 2019 rape case, SDM surrenders in court

According to the police, the case against Vikas was registered on January 9, 2019 on charges of rape and criminal intimidation.

A 35-YEAR-OLD sub-divisional magistrate who was wanted in a rape case registered in 2019 surrendered at a local court in Jhansi on Monday.

Saujanya Kumar Vikas was absconding after allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman in 2019 after promising to marry her, police sources said. He was booked in the case at a police station of the district the same year.

On Monday, the court sent Vikas to judicial custody, the investigating officer of the case said. He added that police are yet to attach properties of Vikas although they had obtained a court order in this regard. A probe was on and a chargesheet was yet to be filed, the officer added.

In her complaint, the woman told police that she came in contact with Vikas when he was posted in another district. She alleged that he claimed that he was not married and raped her on the pretext of marrying her. She also claimed that after she found out that Vikas was married and has two children she distanced herself from him.

She added that after Vikas was transferred to a different district, he started threatening her and put pressure on her to remain in contact with him, police said.