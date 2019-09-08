Booked for wife’s murder, UP IAS officer writes to SSP on ‘blackmail’, seeks counter-FIR

Two days after an FIR was lodged against IAS officer Umesh Pratap Singh, director of Uttar Pradesh’s State Urban Development Agency, for allegedly killing his wife, Singh on Saturday wrote to Lucknow’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), accusing the cousin of his late wife, who has accused him of murder, of blackmail and urged the police to lodge an FIR in the matter.

The cousin, Rajiv Kumar Singh, had lodged a complaint at the city’s Chinhat police station, alleging that Singh murdered his wife Anita Singh, 42, because she was opposed to his alleged affairs with other women.

He has been booked under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

Singh has denied the allegations.

In his letter, the IAS officer stated, “The complaint lodged against me is fake and has been lodged by Rajiv Singh with the intention of blackmailing me. Hence, I request you to to lodge an FIR against Rajiv Singh under relevant sections of IPC and action should be taken against him.”

Alleging that Rajiv is a “land mafia” and has business interests, Singh also wrote, “During my important postings, Rajiv had put pressure by sending his men to ask me to do legal and illegal works for him. I didn’t succumb to the pressure and refused each time. Hence, he has lodged a fake complaint against me…”

Singh told The Sunday Express, “No FIR has been lodged against Rajiv on my complaint till now. He used his influence in the police department to get an FIR lodged against me. I request the police to book him for blackmailing me.”

Gomti Nagar Circle Officer Awaneeswar Chandra Shrivastav said the complaint has been lodged with the SSP and once it comes to him he will investigate the issues raised by Umesh Singh.

Shrivastav said that during investigation Singh’s father-in-law has told the police that he is being framed.

Rajiv maintained that Singh’s letter is a ploy to divert the probe. “Till yesterday, he was saying he doesn’t know me. Today, he is saying I used to ask him for favours. He should make public my phonecalls (to him), or even a single SMS from me,” he told The Sunday Express. “I have never asked him for anything. If I did, why did he not lodge a complaint against me at the time?”