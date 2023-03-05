Booked for ‘provocative’ remarks, cleric issues apology

A cleric was booked on Friday for allegedly making provocative remarks during a peace committee meeting convened by the local police ahead of Holi and Shab-e-Baraat in Moradabad’s Bilari town. The accused cleric Maulana Sadakat Hussain is the shahar qazi of Bilari town, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Bilari police station in-charge Amit Singh, Maulana Sadakat Hussain, was booked under IPC section 153A (Promoting enmity between groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).

According to reports, the meeting of the Peace Committee was convened on March 2 by the area police. A purported video of the speech at the meeting has also gone viral on social media.

“Holi ke mauke pe kisi ko holi khelne par majboor na kiya jaye aur na hi kisi tarah ki shararat ho. Jhagde Hindu aur Musalman dono me hote hai, lekin is baar aisa hua toh fasaad hoga. Bilari me aisa do bar ho chuka hai. Main pehle hi chetavani de raha hu…iski zimmedari prashasan aur peace committee ki hogi. Agar koi masjid ya hamari dukaan par rang dalta hai toh uska chalaan kiya jaye aur video recording ki jaye. Aapko sharaab peeni hai toh ghar pe hi rahen, bahar aakar mahaul kharab na kare. (On Holi, don’t force anyone to play Holi and don’t do any mischief. There have been disputes between Hindus and Muslims in the past, however, if something like that happens in this time, the situation might worsen. Biliari has seen communal disturbance on the occasion of Holi two times in the past. I am warning everyone…the responsibility will fall on the administration and the peace committee. If someone is caught splashing colours on a mosque or on our shops, then a chalan should be issued against them and it should be captured via video recording. If you want to drink alcohol on Holi, do it at home. Do not come out on streets in an inebriated state and ruin the atmosphere),” Hussain is heard saying in the purported video.

Following the FIR, Hussain also issued an apology late Friday evening in a video on social media. “I had no intention to hurt sentiments of any community and I apologise if my words were taken otherwise,” said Hussain in another video that he posted on his Twitter handle.

Later on Friday, police also took out a march in Bilari as a security measure. “We have lodged the FIR and an investigation on,” said Bilari police station in-charge Amit Singh.