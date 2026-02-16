Book from home: Lucknow Metro to launch QR ticket facility today

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a bid to boost convenience of commuters, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) will launch QR ticket services on Lucknow Metro on Monday, enabling passengers to book metro tickets digitally through its mobile application.
According to a Lucknow Metro spokesperson, under the new system, passengers can book QR tickets through the UPMRC official mobile application, Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs), or ticket counters. The tickets will be available in digital QR format on the passengers’ mobile phones, while paper QR tickets can be obtained from ticket counters and ticket vending machines at the stations.
Passengers travelling with QR tickets will be able to enter and exit metro stations by scanning them at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates marked with yellow stickers. Scanning the QR ticket at the AFC gates will be mandatory both at the time of entry and exit.
Lucknow Metro is also installing QR-enabled ticket vending machines at all the stations. Each station will be equipped with at least one such vending machine and one QR-enabled ticket counter. These vending machines will also offer the facility of UPI payment. The QR ticket vending machines will be marked with special QR support stickers so that passengers can identify them, the spokesperson said.
