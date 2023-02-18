scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Bomb hoax near UP CM’s Lucknow home

CM Yogi Adityanath was not present at his residence on Kalidas Marg at the time.

Panic gripped the area around the Uttar Pradesh CM’s Lucknow residence after an unidentified person made a call claiming about the presence of a bomb in the vicinity.

The state police’s bomb and dog squads conducted an extensive search of the area.

A police team also scanned the entire locality before dismissing the information as false.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Aparna Rajat Kaushik said they will trace the caller against whom action will be taken as per the law.

Officials said the Delhi Police’s control room passed information on Friday afternoon that they had received a call about a bomb near the UP Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 03:40 IST
