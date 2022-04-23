Body police cremated in 2020 was of missing BHU student

MORE THAN two years after he went missing, the Uttar Pradesh Police’s crime branch central investigation department (CB-CID) has found in its probe that a body cremated by local cops at the time was that of the 24-year-old Banaras Hindu University student.

Shiv Kumar Trivedi, a BSc second-year student at the varsity who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, had gone missing on February 12, 2020. The identification of the body was done after a DNA test was conducted as the CB-CID investigating officer found that the unclaimed body was likely to be that of Shiv Kumar’s.

The body was found in a lake under the jurisdiction of the Ramnagar police station in Varanasi on February 15 that year, while a missing person’s complaint was lodged by victim’s father Pradeep Kumar Trivedi (50), a farmer, the next day. The cause of death was found to be drowning as per the post-mortem report.

On August 20, 2020, the Allahabad High Court took cognisance of a letter-petition over the disappearance of the student who was last seen at the city’s Lanka police station on February 12. In November, the High Court had transferred the investigation to the CB-CID.The CB-CID in the course of its inquiry found that the youth’s body was found in a lake 5 kilometres from the Lanka police station and that it was cremated as an “unclaimed body”.

Soon after his disappearance, Shiv Kumar’s father had claimed that the cops did not inform him that he was brought to the police station the night he disappeared.

The 24-year-old was brought to the Lanka police station after a call was received, it was learnt. The youth was picked up by “certain police personnel from the amphitheatre ground of the BHU and was taken to the police station”, Pradeep had said.

Additional Government Advocate Syed Ali Murtaza, who represented the state government in the HC, on Friday said, “The investigating officer of the local police had ignored the unclaimed body found in a lake. But the CBCID got DNA test done on the teeth and hair retrieved from the body. The DNA matched with the father’s blood sample.”

The matter was heard by HC Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Piyush Agrawal on Thursday and has been listed for further hearing on July 14.

The AGA added, “The student was brought to the Lanka police station on the day he went missing after a call was received… He was given food at the police station and was also asked to stay there. But since his mental condition was not stable, he left without informing anyone. There was no case of police atrocity…”

Advocate Saurabh Tiwari, who represented the missing student’s family, said that he has raised several questions about the lapse in police probe in the matter and the court has asked him to submit documents backing his claims in an affidavit. “I apprised the court as how the student disappeared from police custody under mysterious circumstances. Also, I told the honourable judges that while the police went to other states to conduct search for the student they did not check nearby police stations for unclaimed bodies. There were three CCTV cameras functional at the police station but the victim’s father was told no camera was working that day.”

When they filed an RTI application with the Varanasi Police Commissionerate, it was said that three cameras were active the day he went missing, the lawyer said. “The CCTV footage was not made part of the probe. The biggest issue is that the missing report… was not probed by local police for six months. I raised all these questions in the court which said it was a serious matter…,” he added.