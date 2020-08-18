Body of missing 18-year-old woman found in pond, 1 held

The Station House Officer said during preliminary inquiry the accused claimed that the two of them had gone to the pond to die by suicide because their families were against their relationship. (Rerpesentational)

The body of an 18-year-old woman, missing since Saturday, was recovered from a pond in Azamgarh district on Monday. The police said the body was recovered on the basis of information provided by the prime suspect in the case — a 22-year-old man with whom the victim had allegedly eloped. The woman’s family have accused him of being involved in her gangarape and murdering her before throwing the body in the pond.

On the basis of the family’s complaint, which was lodged after she went missing, the police have registered an FIR on the charges of gangrape, destruction of evidence, and murder.

The Station House Officer said during preliminary inquiry the accused claimed that the two of them had gone to the pond to die by suicide because their families were against their relationship.

“The accused claimed to have gone straight to the pond after eloping [with the woman]. They jumped into the pond. The accused said he felt suffocated, so he came out of the pond. The girl drowned because she could not swim,” said the police officer.

The accused then claimed to have returned home, afraid of police action, and did not inform anyone about the incident. He was held on Monday.

SSP (Azamgarh) Sudhir Kumar Singh said the statements of both the sides were being verified. The woman’s body was sent for autopsy. ENS

