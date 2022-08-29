Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

IN A suspected case of “honour” killing, police on Sunday exhumed the body of an 18-year-old Muslim girl, a day after she was buried by her family members in a village in Basti district.

Police decided to exhume the body of the girl after they recovered the body of a 19-year-old Dalit man, who used to live in the same village and had gone missing two days ago.

Police have booked the two brothers of the girl and her cousin for murder and destruction of evidence. Police have also invoked the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act against them.

“We are waiting for the autopsy reports of the two bodies to reach any conclusion. The next course of action will be taken on the basis of the reports,” Inspector General (Basti Range) Ram Krishna Bhardwaj said.

According to police, the villagers told them that the Muslim girl, who belongs to an affluent family, and the Dalit man, a tractor driver, were in a relationship, but the girl’s family was opposed to it. Police said they found injury marks around the Dalit youth’s neck. Police are also scanning his cellphone, which was found near the field from where his body was recovered.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the Dalit youth’s brother said the 19-year-old used to regularly visit the house of the girl’s family and drove the tractor owned by her brother.

“On Friday evening, we were having food at home when my brother received a call from the girl’s brothers. After having dinner, my brother left home without telling anything to us. When he did not return till late in the evening, we went to the girl’s house to ask about him. But the girl’s brothers told us that they had no information about him. We then started to look for him. On early Saturday morning, we got to know through villagers that the girl had died and the family were burying her in the village. We suspected foul play and started looking for our brother near their house. Around 100 metres from the girl’s brother’s house, we found my brother’s body and immediately informed the police,” the Dalit youth’s brother said.

Advertisement

“We believe they killed my brother in their house and threw his body in the field,” he added.

When asked whether his brother was having an affair with the girl, he said that though the villagers talked about it, he never saw his brother with her.

Police detained the two brothers of the girl for questioning.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed in the village, which is dominated by Hindus.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Basti) Deependra Nath Chaudhary said: “It has come to light that the girl died under mysterious circumstances on Friday night — the same night the youth was called by her brothers, as alleged by his family. An FIR has been lodged and the investigation is on.”