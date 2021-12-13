Body of Kanpur professor who ‘killed wife and kids’ found in Ganga: Police

Kanpur Police on Sunday recovered the body of a 54-year-old forensic science professor who allegedly killed his wife and two teenage children in their home on December 3. Dr Sushil, who went missing after allegedly committing the murders, left behind a 10-page note in which he admitted to the triple murder because of fear of Covid-19, and an “incurable disease”, police added.

They that on December 3 the professor sent his brother Dr Sunil a message telling him to inform the police that he was suffering from depression. This alarmed Dr Sunil who alerted the police and rushed to his brother’s home. The police entered the house and found the bodies of the professor’s wife and children in separate rooms.

Police said they discovered during the investigation that Dr Sushil had given the three tea laced with intoxicants. He allegedly killed them after they fell unconscious.

Based on a complaint from Dr Sunil, the investigators filed murder charges against his brother at the Kalyanpur police station, and started looking for him. They tracked Dr Sushil’s cellphone location and discovered that the last known location was the Atal Ghat, around 7km from his home at Indra Nagar. While scanning the footage of CCTVs installed in and around the ghat, they saw the professor arriving at the ghat but did not see him leave.

“On Sunday, divers spotted a body at Sidhnath Ghat,” said Kalyanpur Station House Officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar Dubey.

Police have not rule out the possibility that Dr Sushil killed himself after committing the murders. A post-mortem report, however, is awaited.