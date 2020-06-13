Body dumped in garbage van: NHRC, minorities panel notice to UP

A video grab of the incident. A video grab of the incident.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notices to the UP government, state police and the Balrampur municipal corporation over the removal of a human body using a garbage collection van.

The UP Minorities Commission also expressed concern over the incident and sent a notice to the district administration, seeking its response by June 15, said officials.

The body of Anwar Ali, in his 40s, who had died outside a government office in Utraula area of Balrampur, was removed using a garbage collection van by four municipal workers even as a couple of policemen standing nearby watched on Wednesday.

The NHRC issued notices to the chairman, Balrampur Municipal Corporation and the director general of Uttar Pradesh police, calling for a detailed report in the matter in four weeks.

In the wake of the incident, the state government on Friday gave specific instructions to ensure that destitute bodies are disposed in a “respectful manner” as per the guidelines set by the government in the past.

(With inputs from PTI)

