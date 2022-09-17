Bodies of three missing minors found: Police

THE SONBHADRA police on Saturday recovered the dead bodies of three minor children who had been missing since September 12.

Police said it is suspected that a 12-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide by jumping off a hill that is around 1,000 ft along with her step-brother (four years old) and step-sister (three years old) in Manchi area of the city.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sonbhadra (Operation) Vijay Shankar Mishra said Krishna left home on September 12 afternoon after an argument with her step-mother. She left home with her stepmother’s two children.

After the family failed to trace the three kids, they filed a case on charges of kidnapping at the local police station on September 14.

ASP Mishra said the bodies were recovered with the help of local villagers.

“Further inquiry is on into whythe girl took the extreme step,” said the ASP.