Bodies of three men found in Mirzapur, probe on

The bodies of three men, all in their 30s, were found in Mirzapur on Sunday, with all three having firearm injuries. The three hailed from Bihar and knew each other, police said.

“Three bodies were found under Chunar police station limits near the border with Varanasi. It seems that the bodies were brought here from somewhere. The three have been identified as Pintu Yadav, of Rohtas in Bihar; his friend Om from the same district and Pintu Kumar, of Sasaram, Bihar. We have informed their family members and they are on their way here. Further action is under way,” said ASP (Operation) Mahesh Singh Attri.

“The bodies were first spotted by local residents, who informed police. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and we are yet to register an FIR as the family members will lodge the complaint. The family of Pintu Yadav has told us that he had an enmity with someone, and they suspect that person may be behind the crime. After we receive the complaint, further action will be taken and we will lodge the case,”added Attri.

Police said while Yadav was a driver, the occupation of the other two would be ascertained after the families arrive.

“We suspect that all three worked together and further investigation is under way,” said an officer.