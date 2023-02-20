Bodies of man and woman found with bullet injuries in Meerut village

The Meerut police Sunday recovered the bodies of a man and a woman with gunshot wounds from a house in a village. The police said the deceased has been identified as Shubham, 19, and Sakshi, 20 and that they were in a relationship.

“We received information about the incident around 3 pm in the afternoon on Sunday. The dead body of the boy was found in a girl’s house in Pepla village under the Jani Police station area. The girl was admitted to the hospital, but she later died,” said SO Rajesh Kumar Kamboj.

The police said the man’s body with bullet wounds on the head was lying on the sofa inside the house and the woman was found unconscious. She had bullet wounds on her chest. She was admitted by her relatives to a nearby hospital for treatment where doctors declared her dead.

“The bodies of the deceased have been sent for the postmortem. An illegal weapon has also been found on the spot. Only after an in-depth investigation, it will be found out whether the boy committed suicide after killing the girl or both have been murdered by someone else,” said another officer.