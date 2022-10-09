3 Jhansi women whose bodies were found in Saprar Dam had gone to MP: Cops

Jhansi police on Sunday said that three women, whose bodies were found floating in Saprar Dam on Saturday evening, have been identified.

Police said that two residents of Mauranipur town visited the local police station and identified the bodies as that of Reetu (30), her sister Reenu (28), and neighbour Rinki Arya. “Reetu was married. The autopsy has been completed and their reports are awaited. No injuries were visible on their bodies,” said police.

Police said that the family of the deceased told them that the three women had left their Jhansi home on October 7 afternoon for Bageshwar Dham, a pilgrimage centre, in Madhya Pradesh. “The two sisters used to visit the dham for darshan every month. This time their friend had also gone with them… As per their family, the three had planned to stay at the Dham on October 7 night and return for Jhansi the next morning. When they did not return home till October 8, their families started searching for them. On October 9 morning, when they saw the news about the recovery of bodies, the family reached the police station,” a police officer said.

SP (Jhansi) Rajesh S said they are probing how the three women, who had gone to Bageshwar Dham, ended up dead in Saprar Dam, a distance of over 130 km. “We are waiting for the autopsy report to reach any conclusion,” said the officer.