Blue drum murder: Rented house stays sealed even as owner tries to get it back 

The two-room house in Meerut’s Brahmpuri area where 26-year-old Muskan Rastogi lived on rent with her six-year-old daughter has been locked since her husband Saurabh Rajput’s dismembered body was found inside a blue drum filled with liquid concrete.

Muskan and her friend Sahil Shukla, 28, were sentenced to death for the murder of Rajput by a Meerut court two weeks ago. They are lodged in Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail in Meerut.

With their conviction, the owner of the house, 72-year-old Ompal Singh, now wants the police to unseal a portion of his property locked since March last year.

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“After the incident, the police sealed the portion of the house that Saurabh and Muskan had rented. I had earlier approached the police to get it opened, but was told that the house would remain sealed since the case was pending in the court. I was waiting for the court hearings to conclude. Finally, the verdict came about two weeks ago… For the past few days, I have been making rounds of the Senior Superintendent of Police’s office and the Brahampuri police station, requesting them to lift the seal as the court has delivered its verdict,” said Singh, who lives in another portion of the building on the ground floor.