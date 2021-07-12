Block panchayat president polls: BJP leader among 126 booked in Etawah after attack on police

The accused have been booked, among others, under IPC sections for rioting and attempted murder.

A BJP leader and 125 unidentified people have been booked in Barhpura in Etawah district for allegedly attacking policemen during the block panchayat president election on Saturday.

The FIR was registered after a viral video showed Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Prashant Kumar Prasad saying that BJP leaders had brought bombs and slapped him outside the Barhpura Block polling station. The FIR against BJP leader Vimal Bhadauria and the others was filed based on a complaint by Barhpura Station House Officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar Sharma.

According to the complaint, 100 to 125 people led by Bhadauria attempted to break a barricade around 1 pm, and tried to head towards the polling station. “The police officers tried to stop them but they did not listen and got aggressive, and, with an intention to kill, pelted stones at police personnel. They also fired countrymade pistols, and during this ASP (City) was pushed to the ground and he was abused by the people… When Senior Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar Singh tried to save him, he was also abused and beaten up by these people. There was chaos everywhere and the law-and-order situation collapsed,” read the complaint.

In the video, Prasad was heard saying, “Sir, they brought stones. They slapped me too. They brought bombs, BJP people, the MLA and district chief.”

Sharma on Sunday said others were being identified and action would be taken against them too. “The investigation is ongoing,” he added.