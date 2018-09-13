Blast at petrochemical factory in Uttar Pradesh, six killed

Relatives of the victims mourn in Bijnor. (PTI) Relatives of the victims mourn in Bijnor. (PTI)

A massive explosion in a petrochemical factory claimed the lives of six labourers in Bijnor district Wednesday. Two workers were injured while one was reported missing. An FIR was registered against Kuldeep Singh, the owner of the factory, and its unidentified manager under various charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Both accused are absconding. Singh’s family announced a compensation of Rs 12 lakh for the kin of each of the deceased.

City Kotwali SHO Bijendra Pal Rana said that the factory, owned by Singh’s firm ‘Mohit Petrochemicals’, had not been operational for the last two-and-half months. The labourers were doing maintenance work to restart the machinery when the explosion took place in the digester tank.

The blast took place during welding work on the digester while there was highly inflammable methane gas inside, he added. “… the tank was leaking but the officials did not pay heed to a complaint submitted by workers,” said Brijesh Singh, sub-divisional magistrate, Bijnor.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App