Blast at Bijnor illegal firecracker unit, 5 dead

Police with a sniffer dog inspect the site of an explosion which took place in an illegal firecracker factory, in Bijnor, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Five people died and four were injured when a powerful explosion ripped through an illegal firecracker unit in Bijnor’s Bukhara village on Thursday afternoon. The owner, Yusuf, has been arrested, said police. The district magistrate (DM) has ordered a probe into the incident.

The injured were rushed to the Bijnor district hospital where there condition was stated to be stable, police added.

Police said Yusuf has a licence to sell firecrackers, but he was manufacturing the products at a rented accommodation in a congested locality in Bukhara village. Nine people were working at the illegal unit when gunpowder caught fire sparking a deafening explosion. While five workers died on the spot, four were trapped in the debris, police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the family members of the deceased. He also directed the local administration to provide all possible help to the injured admitted to the hospital.

DM Ramakant Pandey ordered a probe into the blast. “Those injured are out of danger and we are taking all possible measures to ensure that they get all medical care. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination,” Pandey told The Indian Express on the phone.

SP Dharamveer Singh said, “We have arrested Yusuf for running the firecracker unit without a licence in the residential area. After the nine workers used to enter the rented place, Yusuf locked the door from outside, and only opened it in the evening and allowed them to leave.”

The deceased have been identified as Chintu (21), Pradeep (25), Sonu (22), Vedpal (45) and Brijpal (45). While Brijpal was a resident of Balki village, the others were from Bukhara village.