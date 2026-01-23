‘Blackout’ across UP at 6 pm today for mock drill. What residents must know

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
At 6 pm on Friday, all of Uttar Pradesh will face a ‘black out’ as part of mock drill.
It is being conducted by the Civil Defence Department across all 75 districts in collaboration with the DDMA, SDRF, Fire, Police, Health and other related departments to mark UP Diwas as well as the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, informed officials, adding that instructions have been given to all districts with detailed instructions on performing the drill.
As per the procedure laid out for the drill, issued by Sanyukta Samaddar, Principal Secretary, Civil Defence:
6.05 pm: Mock drill begins, information about the blackout procedure is provided.
6:10 pm: Upon receiving information of an air raid from the Civil Defence Control Room, an immediate red alert for an air raid is broadcast via siren (in high and low pitch for 2 minutes). As soon as this happens, power supply to all designated areas/places will be cut. Civil Defence volunteers will guide the public to bomb shelters and direct them to safe locations.
6:15 pm: A green alert for the end of the air raid is broadcast via siren.
6:17 pm: Civil Defence volunteers, along with the Incident Control Officer, inspect the incident site and report the damage to the control room.
6:18 pm: Civil Defence volunteers use fire extinguishers and blankets to control small fires, and extinguish a gas cylinder fire using blankets and buckets.
6:21 pm: Civil Defence volunteers rescue a person trapped on the first floor of a building by having them jump onto a safety net.
6:22 pm: The Health Department establishes a medical post at the incident site. Civil Defence volunteers provide first aid to the injured and transport affected individuals to the medical post using emergency rescue methods.
6:26 pm: A Civil Defence volunteer, wearing a fire suit, rescues a person from a large fire in a building, after which the Fire Department’s fire tender immediately controls the fire.
6:30 pm: SDRF and NDRF arrive at the incident site and set up their posts.
6:31 pm: SDRF rescues individuals ‘trapped’ in a tall building.
6:38 pm: NDRF and SDRF ‘treat and rescue’ seriously injured individuals.
6:40 pm: NDRF takes action to assess the impact of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards.
6:43 pm: Damage report is received, and the mock drill is declared complete.
Officials said that the idea is to check emergency preparedness. The entire procedure is set to last about 10 minutes.
ADM Revenue, Muzaffarnagar, Rajendra Kumar, informed that the black out drill is to be conducted on the instructions of the Government. He said the drill would be conducted at DAV college in Muzaffarnagar and electricity supply of the entire city would be disconnected. He appealed to citizens to switch off all the lights at their homes.
A senior officer at the Civil Defence Department, Uttar Pradesh, informed that instructions were issued on January 5 to all districts and respective departments to prepare for the drill. They will be required to send reports of this to the government.
