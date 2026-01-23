‘Blackout’ across UP at 6 pm today for mock drill. What residents must know

The drill is being conducted to mark UP Diwas as well as the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Credits: Unsplash)

At 6 pm on Friday, all of Uttar Pradesh will face a ‘black out’ as part of mock drill.

It is being conducted by the Civil Defence Department across all 75 districts in collaboration with the DDMA, SDRF, Fire, Police, Health and other related departments to mark UP Diwas as well as the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, informed officials, adding that instructions have been given to all districts with detailed instructions on performing the drill.

Here’s what will happen:

As per the procedure laid out for the drill, issued by Sanyukta Samaddar, Principal Secretary, Civil Defence:

6.05 pm: Mock drill begins, information about the blackout procedure is provided.