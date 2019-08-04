Blacklisted NSUI leader gets notice from Allahabad University

The Allahabad University has issued a showcause notice to a student leader belonging to the Congress’s student wing, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), who was earlier suspended and blacklisted by the varsity, asking him why his BA degree should not be taken back.

The student leader, Akhilesh Yadav, was the vice president of erstwhile Allahabad University Student Union (AUSU), which was abolished, has alleged that he was being targeted for “raising his voice against casteism in the university and protesting for the rights of marginalised sections in the university”.

Yadav said, “I have been vocal about several issues in the university relating to casteism and other administrative issues. To throttle my voice, I am being targeted. I was suspended from the university on June 27 over a Facebook post where I had written against the Vice-Chancellor. I had also raised my voice about how the sports quota is being misused by the university administration for giving admission to those who are related to people holding posts in the university. On July 10, I was blacklisted by the university after I held a protest against V-C Rattan Lal Hangloo. On July 24, I was banned from entering the university premises.”

Yadav is the first NSUI student leader elected in the university for 14 years and also claims to be the captain of the university’s hockey team. Yadav finished his bachelors degree with geography and defence studies as his subjects this year and has been barred from taking admission in the university.

The showcause notice, dated July 30 and issued by Chief Proctor Ram Sewak Dubey, said, “Through this letter, we ask you to reply within 15 days, why the action to take back your degree should not be initiated for your hooliganism and improper behaviour against educational activities in the university,”

Dubey said the action was taken after Yadav did not stop holding protests outside the university even after he was banned from entering the premises. “We have served a notice that if he does not stop protests outside the varsity, his degree will be taken back. If he becomes quiet, then there will be no need to take back his degree,” Dubey said.

Dubey also alleged, “He misbehaves with staff members and levels baseless allegations against postholders of the university. He indulges in anti-social activities on the varsity premises. He is doing politics inside the university, instead of studying here.”

On July 15, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had tweeted, “The Allahabad university has blacklisted and suspended NSUI leader and vice-president Akhilesh Yadav after he raised his voice against the abolition of the Students’ Union. Why is the BJP government, which has itself been elected, so scared of student elections and the voice of students. If this is not authoritarianism, then what is?”

The Allahabad University’s executive council had on June 29 replaced the Students’ Union with Students’ Council.

Yadav was among the 14 student leaders who were suspended over protests against abolition of students’ union. He was suspended on June 27 after protests were held by all students’ outfits on the varsity premises, including the Samajwadi Party student wing and ABVP which is the student wing of the RSS, against move to abolish student union.