BKU (Apolitical) leaders meet Adityanath, seek hike in cane SAP

A delegation Bharatiya Kisan Union (Apolitical), a farmers’ organisation, on Sunday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow and urged him to announce the State Advised Price (SAP) for sugarcane for the current crushing season at the earliest. They also sought an increase in the sugarcane SAP.

In its memorandum to the CM, the outfit said that farmers were demanding the SAP for the sugarcane in the current 2022-23 season to be at least Rs 400 per quintal, an increase of Rs 50 per quintal vis-a-vis the SAP of the previous season. The outfit also urged the CM to clear the pending dues of cane farmers.

Demanding measures to provide relief to farmers from stray cattle and wild animals who destroy crops, the BKU (Apolitical) said the farmers were guarding their crops during the night and many have lost their lives after being attacked by animals. “There is resentment in farmers over this,” the outfit said in the memorandum.

The delegation also urged the chief minister to meet the party’s poll manifesto in which it had promised free electricity for irrigation for five years.

Uttar Pradesh state president of BKU (Apolitical) Harinam Singh Verma said that the CM gave a positive response to all their suggestions. The BKU (Apolitical) was formed by Rajesh Singh Chauhan after he and some other leaders split from the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) in May this year, saying they were upset with the “political” statements made by BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait during the farm law protests and the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.