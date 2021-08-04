BJYM office-bearer a history-sheeter, named in 16 cases: Kanpur Police

According to the SHO, in a few cases he has been charged under the UP Control of Goondas Act and the Gangsters Act.

The Kanpur Police on Tuesday said a newly appointed office-bearer of the state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, had 16 criminal cases against him in the district, including one of murder.

While the police said they were still collecting information about the status of the cases against BJYM state secretary Arvind Raj Tripathi, the BJP claimed only one case was still pending.

The SHO of Kakadeo police station, Kunj Bihari Mishra, confirmed that as per police records the “history sheet” of Tripathi was opened in 2013, and added that the cases against him were lodged at different police stations in the district. According to the SHO, in a few cases he has been charged under the UP Control of Goondas Act and the Gangsters Act. Mishra said the police were collecting the current status of cases from courts.

However, state BJP spokesperson state spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi claimed that the cases against Tripathi were lodged when he was in student politics. “Presently, just one case is pending against him. In other cases, he has been acquitted,” he added. The pending case is one in which the BJP youth leader has been charged with physical assault.

BJP Yuva Morcha state president Pranshu Dutt Dwivedi could not be reached for a comment.

This is the second instance in almost as many months of the criminal record of a BJP youth leader coming to light. About two months ago, the state government had ordered an inquiry into allegations against BJP Yuva Morcha leader Sandeep Thakur that came to light after he was appointed the vice-president of the BJYM’s Kanpur-Bundelkhand unit.

During the inquiry, the police found his “history sheet” was opened at the Barra police station but was closed in November 2019 following the directives of the then Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anant Deo. As per the records, there were six criminal cases against Thakur, including cases of murder and attempted murder. The UP Goonda Act had also been invoked against him. Thakur was later removed from the BJYM post.