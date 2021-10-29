BJP’s Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan Previous CMs had no time for people: Yogi

Without naming his predecessors, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that previous governments had no time to think about public welfare as the then CM had the habit to wake up at noon.

Claiming that his government has provided a better and safe atmosphere for women in the state, Adityanath said that previous governments neither had any vision nor the time to execute policies on the ground.

“If the chief minister wakes up at 12 noon, how can it be expected that he will think about people and will be aware of society?… The previous governments worked only for themselves, their families and their castes, and provided benefits of government schemes to a select few. But in the BJP government, benefits of government schemes are reaching to every class of the society,” Adityanath said at the party’s Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan in Lucknow.

He also claimed that before 2017, girls in west UP were not able to go to schools “because goons under the patronage of the previous government created an unsafe atmosphere for them. “Today, anyone creating a problem for girls anywhere in UP will face action,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister claimed that his government created a favourable atmosphere for investment in the state with UP gaining the second spot among the states in ease of doing business.

“Can the Congress, SP, BSP and Owaisi (AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi) provide such an atmosphere of security? They themselves are a threat to security. How can you expect an atmosphere of security from them? UP was defamed during the previous governments and the whole world got a disgraceful picture of the state with riots taking place on every alternate third day in their regimes… The past government honoured terrorists and the SP government initiated the withdrawal of cases against the accused of the terror attack on Ramjanmabhoomi in 2012. “And the moment we came to power, terrorists can’t be seen at all,” he added.

Adityanath said that his government was committed to giving representation to every section and class of society through membership of Legislative Council, Rajya Sabha as well as boards and corporations.