BJP’s politics of religion and money has come to end: Akhilesh Yadav on Ram Temple ‘theft’ row

In a swipe at the ruling party, Yadav ended his post with the slogan: "Jo BJP ka saathi, woh Ramghati (Those who are supporting BJP are betraying Lord Ram)."

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the BJP’s “politics of religion and money has come to an end”.

Referring to the alleged irregularities in Ram Temple offerings, he claimed that even the supporters of the BJP had begun to realise that “for BJP leaders, money is above religion”.

The SP chief further alleged that the BJP would now focus only on the “politics of money” as its “politics of religion” had ended, and claimed that corruption and inflation would continue to rise.

In a swipe at the ruling party, Yadav ended his post with the slogan: “Jo BJP ka saathi, woh Ramghati (Those who are supporting BJP are betraying Lord Ram).”