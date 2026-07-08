BJP’s politics of religion and money has come to end: Akhilesh Yadav on Ram Temple ‘theft’ row

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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the BJP’s “politics of religion and money has come to an end”.
Referring to the alleged irregularities in Ram Temple offerings, he claimed that even the supporters of the BJP had begun to realise that “for BJP leaders, money is above religion”.
The SP chief further alleged that the BJP would now focus only on the “politics of money” as its “politics of religion” had ended, and claimed that corruption and inflation would continue to rise.
In a swipe at the ruling party, Yadav ended his post with the slogan: “Jo BJP ka saathi, woh Ramghati (Those who are supporting BJP are betraying Lord Ram).”
Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has sent a legal notice to BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey over his social media post allegedly linking Ramshankar alias Tinnu Yadav, one of the eight accused arrested in the Ayodhya donation theft case, with Akhilesh Yadav.
Samajwadi Adhivakta Sabha president Krishna Kanhaiya Pal on Tuesday told PTI that a legal notice for “defamation, character assassination and publication of malicious content” against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has been sent to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.
Pal’s notice to Dubey read: “You noticee (Nishikant Dubey) shared such defamatory contents to cause intentional hatred towards Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav ji, thereby directly inciting hatred against the Samajwadi Party, hence seditious in nature.” Pal demanded Dubey’s apology be published “in favour” of SP and Akhilesh Yadav in two weeks.
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