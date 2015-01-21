BJP’s loyalty test: ‘Vote for our candidate, get 2017 poll ticket’

Almost 18 years after BJP patriarch Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in Lok Sabha, denied to lead a government formed by horse trading, his party is now depending upon MLAs from other political parties for cross voting to get its second candidate elected in UP Legislative Council elections scheduled for January 23.

Sources claimed that several MLAs from other parties are ready to cross vote on assurance of a BJP ticket in next Assembly polls in 2017. “Leaders of various parties including SP, BSP and Congress are meeting our top leaders. But, they will be given entry in the party after they pass loyalty test by arranging votes for BJP candidate on January 23,” a senior BJP leader said, requesting anonymity.

BJP has 41 MLAs in the UP Assembly and needs another 21 votes to get its second candidate elected —- 31 votes are required to elect one MLC and there are 13 candidates in fray for 12 vacant seats.

Sources inform that the party has deputed several of its influential MLAs and leaders to “manage the extra votes” for its second candidate as “it has become a matter of prestige for BJP to get both the candidates elected”.

The party has fielded RSS leader and party’s Kashi region president Laxman Acharya as its first candidate and state secretary and former ABVP leader Dayashankar Singh as second nominee.

BJP state in-charge Om Mathur claimed: “I am not much aware with the status of Legislative Council elections because I am focusing on meetings for the ongoing membership drive. But, I can assure that Laxman Acharya is party’s first priority. Party state leadership is working on strategy to get the second candidate elected as well”.

Development in BJP reflects that party is not averse to horse trading. BSP’s Rajya Sabha member Jugal Kishore met party state in-charge Om Mathur in Lucknow last week and reportedly assured to manage votes for Dayashankar Singh. BSP MLC Hargovind Singh too had met Mathur the same day. Another BSP MLC Ramchandra Singh Pradhan was accompanying Dayas-hankar during filing of nomination papers last week. BSP MLA Bala Prasad Awasthi, who’s son has already joined BJP, had recently gone on record with allegations against party chief Mayawati that she charges money before giving out tickets.

However, party state president Laxmikant Bajpai denied that BJP was engaged in any sort of horse trading. “Other parties have also fielded extra candidate but they are not being questioned. I can assure that BJP’s both candidates will get required number of votes and win the elections,” Bajpai claimed.

Dayashankar’s polling agent and Thana Bhawan MLA Suresh Rana said, “Various MLAs of different political parties are impressed with leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president Amit Shah and they want to vote for Dayashankar. Party is sure that he will win the election”.

UP is witnessing biennial elections for the Legislative Council for 12 seats. As per numerical strength, 31 votes are required for one seat and with 13 candidates in fray—SP fielding eight, BSP three and BJP two, the stage is set for elections. Congress has directed its MLAs to vote for SP while RLD has decided to vote for BSP’s third nominee.

