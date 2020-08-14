BJP’s JP Nishad only candidate in Rajya Sabha bypoll, all set to win

The by-election, scheduled to be held on August 24, was necessitated following the demise of Samajwadi Party MP and OBC leader Beni Prasad Verma.

BJP leader Jai Prakash Nishad on Thursday filed nomination papers for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh in the by-elections. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya among other senior BJP leaders.

With Thursday being the last day for filing of nominations, and Nishad the only candidate, his election to the Upper House of Parliament is almost certain. Even if the Opposition parties had fielded their candidates, 48-year-old Nishad’s election would have been certain, considering the overwhelming majority BJP enjoys in the 403-member Assembly.

“Jai Prakash Nishad has filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha bypoll. Till now, he is the only candidate to file his nomination papers. Thursday is also the last date for filing nominations,” Election Officer Brij Bhushan Dubey said.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on August 14, while August 17 is the last date for the withdrawal of candidature.

In his election affidavit, Nishad, who was a BSP MLA in the past, stated that he has assets worth Rs 2.03 crore in his name, while his wife owns assets worth Rs 1.10 crore. He owns immovable assets of Rs 1.65 crore that included a 2100 square feet residential flat in Navi Mumbai and land worth Rs 65 lakh. In the list of movable assets, he listed a 2015 model car worth Rs 24 lakh for which he took Rs 20 lakh loan, and another car of 2011 model worth Rs 17.83 lakh. He has also listed loans worth Rs 72.21 lakh in his name.

As per his affidavit, he did his BA from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University in 1998.

Nishad was earlier with the BSP and was considered close to party supremo Mayawati. He was also a minister in her government between 2007 and 2012, and represented Chauri Chaura Assembly seat in Gorakhpur, but lost the seat to the BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls. However, in February 2018, just before the bypolls to the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, Nishad joined the BJP.

He is currently regional vice-president of the BJP’s Gorakhpur unit and considered close to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sources in the BJP said that by sending a leader from the OBC community to the Rajya Sabha, the party is trying to establish a strong Nishad leadership in the region ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in the state.

