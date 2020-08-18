BJP’s JP Nishad elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Jai Prakash Nishad is welcomed by one of his supporters after being elected unchallenged to the Rajya Sabha, in Lucknow on Monday. Vishal Srivastav

BJP leader and former MLA from Gorakhpur Jai Prakash Nishad was on Monday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

He was the lone candidate to have filed nomination for the RS by-election and Monday was the last date for withdrawal of candidature. He was given the certificate declaring his victory.

Nishad filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-election on Thursday

Nishad, who was earlier with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and had been contesting from the Chauri-Chaura Assembly seat in Gorakhpur, had joined the BJP two years ago and is considered close to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Adityanath congratulated Nishad on his election to the Upper House unopposed, an official spokesman said

The by-election was necessitated following the death of popular Kurmi leader of Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Beni Prasad Verma.

When Nishad’s candidature was announced, sources said that it was an attempt by the BJP to woo his OBC community, which has a strong influence in eastern UP, before the 2022 Assembly polls. He will serve the remaining term of Verma till July 2022.As a BSP candidate, Nishad had won as an MLA from the Chauri-Chaura Assembly seat in 2012. He was also given the Minister of State rank in the BSP rule in 2007-2012. In the 2017 Assembly election, he lost the Chauri Chaura seat to a BJP candidate.

Nishad joined the BJP during the Lok Sabha by-polls in 2018 and was later entrusted with organisational responsibility. He is currently vice-president of BJP’s Gorakhpur Division and considered close to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

No party fielded their candidate as the BJP has enough numbers in the 403-member Assembly. The BJP has 306 MLAs, followed by the Samajwadi Party 48. The BSP has 18 MLAs, while the Apna Dal (Sonelal), an ally of the BJP, has nine MLAs.

