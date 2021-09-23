BJP’s central team for UP polls arrives, begins strategy meets

The BJP’s newly formed Uttar Pradesh election team led by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan — who is in charge of the party’s efforts for next year’s Assembly polls along with ministerial colleague Anurag Thakur — reached Lucknow on Wednesday to begin the process of candidate selection and strategy formulation.

Sources in the BJP said the central leaders were likely to stay in the state capital for two days.

Even as the election committee members, including Thakur, arrived in the city in the afternoon, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the party office here for a meeting with them and, among others, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, BJP national vice-president and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, and former Uttrakhand governor and newly appointed national vice-president Baby Rani Maurya.

The meeting continued till late evening, said sources, adding that state Cabinet ministers were also part of the deliberations.

While the senior leaders discussed upcoming events, programmes, and campaigns, a senior party leader said it was meant to be an introductory meeting and the organisation meeting would begin at 10.30 am on Thursday. Leaders recently placed in charge of zones as well as prominent leaders such as former state presidents would be a part of that meeting.

Meanwhile, after arriving in the city, Anurag Thakur expressed optimism about the BJP’s electoral chances and told reporters, “This time the people of UP will shower more blessings, give more votes and seats [to the BJP].”

