BJP’s CAA campaign enters second phase, aims to reach out to 1 crore families in UP

During the meetings with families, party leaders will discuss four major decisions taken by “Modi Sarkar-2”, including CAA, instant triple talaq law, Article 370 and 35-A, and Ram Temple. During the meetings with families, party leaders will discuss four major decisions taken by “Modi Sarkar-2”, including CAA, instant triple talaq law, Article 370 and 35-A, and Ram Temple.

More than two lakh office-bearers of the BJP will fan out across Uttar Pradesh this month and each will be tasked with contacting at least 100 families and seek their support for the CAA amid protests over the new citizenship law.

In an exercise that began on Wednesday in UP, BJP leaders will reach out to more than one crore families and tell them about the CAA, give them a pamphlet about the amended law, ask them to dial a toll-free number to extend support to the CAA, and share their contact details on a form.

The BJP has sent letters in this regard to all regional unit presidents, organisation secretaries, zila pravasi, Parliament members, in-charges of party programmes and presidents of all 98 district units of the party.

“The central government had no role in the judgment regarding Ram temple. But this is a fact that the court judgment came during the NDA government only. This will be conveyed to masses,” a BJP leader said.

All the BJP MPs from UP, including 62 Lok Sabha members and 11 Rajya Sabha members, will have to contact 100 families in two days and speak in support of CAA. They will have to submit forms containing contact details of the families with the party state headquarters where the details will be randomly cross-checked by contacting the family members approached by leaders.

Party leaders and Assembly, legislative council, panchayat and urban local bodies representatives will conduct the same exercise in their areas from January 31. The BJP’s 1.63 lakh booth presidents, 30,000 sector coordinators, 1,919 mandal unit presidents, 1.18 lakh mandal executive committee members, regional executive members, state office-bearers and executive members will also take part in the campaign in these 12 days.

“This is the second phase of the campaign which has been planned in UP because anti-CAA protests are still happening. We have to reach at least one crore possible families to tell the facts… More than 1.5 lakh party leaders will take part in the campaign that will conclude on February 10,” said Santosh Singh, BJP state secretary and co-in-charge of the campaign.

In the first phase of the campaign from December 24 to January 23, the BJP held rallies in all six regions in the state.

“Issues that were pending for over 70 years, which have been resolved in the second term of the Modi government, will be discussed. Law on instant triple talaq enacted for Muslim women, abrogation of Article 370, the Supreme Court judgment on Ram temple, and CAA being the latest. All has been done in the interest of the country and no law is against any Indian citizen,” said another leader associated with the campaign.

