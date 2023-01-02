BJP’s BL Santhosh in Lucknow today; focus on civic elections

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh would start his two-day visit to Lucknow on Monday and would review the party’s organisational preparations for the local urban body elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Party leaders said he would also be collecting feedback from the cadre about the second term of the Yogi Adityanath-led state government.

Later this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda are expected to tour Uttar Pradesh as well, sources said.

Santhosh will be reviewing the party’s activities in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) coordination meeting with its affiliates, including the BJP, which is scheduled to be held on January 5 and 6 in Goa. Santhosh will represent BJP in the meeting.

The senior BJP leader will hold meetings with office-bearers, regional presidents, district presidents, district in-charge and presidents of morchas. BJP’s national vice-president and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh and three co-incharge – Satya Kumar, Sanjeev Chaurasiya and Sunil Ojha – will also attend the meetings.

During the meetings, the leaders would review the BJP state unit’s ongoing programmes and campaigns. “The party national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh will also guide party leaders about the upcoming party programmes,” the party said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“Only organisational meetings are scheduled over the next two days. The guidance of top leaders will be important for the state unit as it gears up for the local body elections which are going to be delayed for up to six months. As the Lok Sabha elections will be held not too long after the local body polls, the programmes planned in the meetings will be suggested keeping in mind the general elections too,” said a senior party leader, adding that so far no meeting between Santhosh and Uttar Pradesh ministers has been fixed.

Sources said the party may also discuss the upcoming elections of Members of Legislative Council from teachers and graduate constituencies.

Advertisement

Santhosh’s visit comes days after the BJP won the Rampur Assembly bypoll but lost the Khatauli assembly and Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-elections held in December 2022.

BJP’s state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, who had taken charge in September last year, has so far been working with the same team as the one appointed by his predecessor Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh. A party leader said Chaudhary may discuss the formation of a new team with senior leaders.

A senior party functionary said, “Nadda is expected to visit Uttar Pradesh later this month to hold similar organisational meetings.” Meanwhile, a source said, “During his UP tour, Shah will visit a district, hold meetings with local leaders, and will also dine at the residence of a party worker. The worker may either belong to a Dalit or OBC community.”