Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

BJP youth wing leader held for bulldozing house in land grab bid

According to police, Pradeep accompanied with 19 people carrying fire arms, clubs and sticks raided the premises owned by Ashok Kumar on Monday evening on a bulldozer and demolished his hut.

On informed by the residents of the area, a police team reached the spot and arrested Pradeep and his aide. (Representational/File)
BJP youth wing’s Bareilly unit chief and his aide were arrested for allegedly bulldozing the hut of a contract worker and molesting his daughter in Fareedpur area of the district late Monday evening. BJP office-bearer Pradeep Yadav’s father and 16 unidentified people have also been booked.

According to police, Pradeep accompanied with 19 people carrying fire arms, clubs and sticks raided the premises owned by Ashok Kumar on Monday evening on a bulldozer and demolished his hut. They also thrashed Ashok’s family members with lathis and allegedly molested his daughter when she and other women in the family tried to stop them.

On informed by the residents of the area, a police team reached the spot and arrested Pradeep and his aide. They also impounded the bulldozer.

According to a complaint lodged by Ashok Kumar, Pradeep has been eyeing his land, which he had bought in 2007 after they migrated to Bareilly from Shahjahanpur. While the male members of Ashok’s family drive horse carts, women sell cow dung on a large scale. Ashok alleged that Pradeep has been threatening them to vacate the plot for some time. Ashok also filed a case in the court against the BJP leader’s continued intimidation. The case is currently under trial.

