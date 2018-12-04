BJP youth wing leader stabbed to death in UP

Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha leader Pratyush Mani Tripathi was allegedly killed by some unidentified assailants in the Mahanagar police station area of Lucknow on late Monday night.

Tripathi (38) was reportedly beaten up and then was attacked by a sharp weapon. He was later taken to the KGMU trauma centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

Ruckus was created by his family members and supporters outside the trauma centre and demands to remove Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani were raised. The crowd did not let police enter the trauma centre.

Station house officer (SHO) at the Mahanagar police station, Vikas Kumar Pandey said that while the body is now being sent for postmortem, police hasn’t yet been able to talk to the doctors who were treating Tripathi.

According to police officials, they were informed about a heavily injured youth (Tripathi) lying on the road in Badshahnagar locality. A police response vehicle was soon sent to the spot and Tripathi was rushed to the trauma centre. Tripathi’s bike was standing nearby.

It was informed that earlier on November 25 Tripathi had an argument with some locals of his locality in Aminabad area. A woman of his locality had alleged molestation by Tripathi and an FIR was registered on her complaint. A cross FIR was registered on the complaint of Tripathi.

SHO Pandey meanwhile informed that on his way to the trauma centre on Monday, Tripathi reportedly talked to some people and said that the same people are involved in the attack on him. Pandey added that they are investigating all the possible angles and have registered a murder FIR at the Mahanagar police station. CCTV footage of the spot is also being investigated.

Tripathi has left behind wife Ragini Tripathi, two daughters and a son.