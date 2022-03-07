BJP youth leader beaten to death over land dispute: Police

A 34-year-old BJP Yuva Morcha leader was beaten to death over a land dispute at Pukhraya town in Kanpur Dehat on Saturday evening, police said. Three persons have been detained and are being questioned, they added.

According to police, the incident took place when Amresh Tripathi, the former district vice-president of Yuva Morcha, reached Pukhraya after coming to know that a local resident and his family members were allegedly trying to capture a piece of land belonging to a trust by building a boundary wall. Tripathi was a member of the Trust, said police.

Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Swapnil Mamgain said police are conducting raids to trace the prime accused, identified as Ghansyam. “The murder is a fallout of a land dispute and is not related to politics,” the SP said, adding additional police force have been deployed in the town to avoid any untoward incident.

According to police, Ghanshyam and his family members attacked Tripathi with sticks and iron rods when he objected to the construction of the boundary wall.

The FIR has been registered against Ghanshyam, his wife Urmila Devi, their son and one Bharat Pal, said Station House Officer (Bhognipur) Rajesh Kumar Singh. Tiwari is son of former Kanpur Dehat district unit president, Rajesh Tiwari.

When contacted, BJP’s Kanpur district president Avinash Singh Chauhan said the police have promised to arrest the accused soon.