Sunday, August 07, 2022

BJP worker held for assaulting woman and daughter: Police

Denying the allegations levelled by the complainant against the police, Nigam said, "We found there was no action on Jitendra's part that could be considered as attempting murder. Hence, we have quashed the relevant IPC section from the FIR."

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 8, 2022 3:31:56 am
"I had nothing to do with the incident. I demand an impartial probe in the case," said Jitendra while being taken to the prison.

A BJP functionary was arrested on Sunday morning for allegedly beating up his neighbour and her daughter following an argument over an overflowing sewage pit outside their house in Bareilly district. Police said the incident occurred on July 31.

They added that the accused Jitendra Rastogi was also the secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Udyog Vyapar Mandal and was sacked from the post on August 1. The complainant Anuradha Rastogi (40) filed a complaint at Bareilly’s Kotwali police station, following which an FIR was registered. She alleged that Jitendra beat her and her daughter after an argument over an overflowing pit of sewage.

“Jitendra and his family shifted to the house next to mine last month. From Day 1, they had been boasting about their connections with top BJP leaders. I had lodged the FIR at Kotwali police station on July 31 but police took action after a week when he was sacked as the secretary of UP Udyog Vyapar Mandal,” alleged Anuradha.

She had also alleged that police had deliberately removed IPC section 307(Attempt to murder) from the FIR to “weaken the case”.

“We have investigated the charges levelled by the woman in her complaint against Rastogi and based on available CCTV footage , we arrested him on Sunday morning. The CCTV footage clearly shows that the woman and her daughter were equally responsible for aggravating the issue. We are probing further,” in charge of Kotwali police station Himanshu Nigam said.

Denying the allegations levelled by the complainant against the police, Nigam said, “We found there was no action on Jitendra’s part that could be considered as attempting murder. Hence, we have quashed the relevant IPC section from the FIR.”

“I had nothing to do with the incident. I demand an impartial probe in the case,” said Jitendra while being taken to the prison.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 03:31:56 am

