BJP will reap poll benefit of UP law & order, welfare schemes under Yogi govt: Anurag Thakur

The performance of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on law and order, development, and individual benefits to people under social welfare schemes are three key factors in favour of BJP in next year’s Assembly elections in the state, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday.

Thakur, who is here for the Kashi Film Festival and addressed a public rally and attended a roadshow in Ballia earlier in the day, also said the Samajwadi Party does not come anywhere near the ruling party as far as these three factors are concerned.

“First, we have made the state free of gundaraj and mafia-raj, which was the biggest law and order issue,” he said. “Second, development has reached every corner of Uttar Pradesh — be it highways or airports, including Kushinagar and Jewar…. Besides, expressways and metro [rail] have come up in the state at several places.”

In addition, he said, “people have also got personal benefits of various government schemes”.

Thakur said that 90 lakh people are getting old-age pension, and 15 crore people have received double the ration.

“Under the Yogi government, stringent action has been taken against gundaraj and mafia-raj (reign of hooligans and the mafia),” he said. “Stern action was taken against Atiq Ahmad and Mukhtar Ansari, who were patronised by the Samajwadi Party, and their buildings were demolished. Without fearing anyone, women and traders can now walk around freely.”

In five years, he asserted, “Yogi-ji not only launched new projects but also completed the projects launched under the previous government. How much work did they (previous governments) do during their rule? The Saryu canal project was not completed even in 50 years; we did it in just five years.”

Thakur said, “We built expressways, metros and airports…. We did it because our focus is on development, and their focus is on gundagardi and mafia-raj.”

On a question about the Congress’s announcement of 40 per cent reservation in government jobs for women, Thakur said, “The Congress shook hands with those who used to commit atrocities against women. Due to their fear, women could not move out after sunset. I want to ask Priyanka [Gandhi Vadra] whether there was gundaraj and mafia-raj of Atiq [Ahmad] and [Mukhtar] Ansari during SP’s rule? If it was, then why did the Congress shake hands with the SP? Why did she not remember the women (then)?”

People of Uttar Pradesh, he pointed out, had changed the Congress government at a time when no one in the country could think of removing the party from power.

Asked whether BJP will reap electoral benefit of the Centre’s decision to withdraw the three farm laws, Thakur said, “The government had brought the farm Bills for the welfare of farmers. The government repealed the three laws in the interest of the nation. Whether we will get its benefit in the election or not…sentiment was very positive before, and it is very positive now also.”

He added, “I can say, we will win more seats than before in the west [UP].”

Western UP accounts for 76 seats in the 403-member UP Assembly. In 2017, BJP had bagged 66 of these 76 seats in the region, while the SP, BSP and Congress won four, three and two seats, respectively.