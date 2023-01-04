BJP will never deny reservation to OBCs, SCs & STs: Santhosh

On the second day of his Lucknow visit, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh Tuesday said the party will never deny reservation to the OBCs, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and directed party workers to keep preparing for the urban local body elections.

Santhosh was addressing an executive committee meeting of the Lucknow Mahanagar unit on Tuesday.

“He said the BJP will not stop giving reservations and will keep carrying every section along. Party workers were told not to pay heed to any propaganda by opposition parties on the issue of reservation to OBCs in the local body elections,” said a source.

Santhosh’s statement comes days the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court in an order had stated that until the “triple test/conditions” as mandated by the Supreme Court are completed in all respects by the state government, no reservation for OBCs shall be provided in the urban local body polls.

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted an OBC commission to conduct a survey and also file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging the high court order.

“Santhosh told public representatives of the Lucknow Mahanagar unit to regularly hold meetings with the party functionaries and review the development of their area during their tenure and what more can be done,” said a party leader who attended the meeting.

“He (Santhosh) said Lucknow voters have been electing BJP candidates as their representatives on various positions over the past three decades and it was the responsibility of the public representatives to discuss what they can give Lucknow in return,” the party leader added.

The BJP has been winning the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat for the past several years. It has also been winning from most Assembly constituencies and the mayoral seat in the state capital for the past two elections.

Also, the party had bagged the lion’s share of seats in the municipal board.

Of the six Assembly seats falling under Lucknow Mahanagar unit, BJP candidates were elected on four in the 2022 polls.

All the four party MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, spoke about the organisational activities executed by them in their constituencies during the meeting.

Santhosh asked the elected representatives to meet party leaders and get their feedback on voters’ expectations about development projects in Lucknow.

He also interacted with party workers and asked them about their responsibilities, while reviewing the performance of both the booth committees and panna pramukhs.

Santosh also held a meeting with zila panchayat chairpersons of the BJP and asked them to spread awareness about the public welfare schemes rolled out by the Centre and UP government, and work towards fulfilling the expectations of the common people.